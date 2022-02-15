Skittles Just Got A Special Makeover For Easter

Marshmallow Peeps, pastel-colored M&M's, and bunny-shaped Reese's cups may be Easter candy classics, but Skittles is also entering the ring this year with a springtime sweet of its own. While chewy and fruity original Skittles are typically eaten year-round — especially among chocolate haters — these new candies have an updated Easter aesthetic that still allows you to "Taste the Rainbow," based on a photo shared to Instagram.

No, we don't mean that the Easter Skittles come in different colors, like baby blue and light pink. These tiny treats still come in the same gem-like hues, but in a slightly more oval shape that just might appeal to the Easter Bunny more than the standard squished spheres. Not much bigger than regular Skittles, these limited-edition candies will look pretty similar to the Whoppers Robin Eggs that some of you may be hiding in your Easter eggs this year on April 17. Are you sensing what we're hinting at here?