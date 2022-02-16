Instagram Loved Anne Burrell's Sweet Valentine's Post For Her New Husband

As many people do on the day of love, Anne Burrell took to social media to share a Valentine's Day tribute to her significant other. She posted a wedding photo on Instagram. It featured the bride and groom sealing their love with a kiss. Burrell was in her beautiful white gown while hubby Stuart Claxton wore a black tux and orange sneakers (which a number of commenters loved. The photo caption exclaimed, "The happiest first Valentine's Day to my Prince Charming @stuartclaxton as a married couple!!" Burrell also expressed her ardent love for her husband: "I love you to the moon and back my sweet!!!"

The fairy-tale flavor of the post might feel familiar. A year before her wedding day, Burrell referred to her then-fiance as "Prince Charming" in an Instagram post and declared herself "the luckiest girl in the world!!!" Burrell called Claxton her "Prince Charming" again on the weekend of her wedding and once more proclaimed herself the world's luckiest girl.

Burrell's Instagram fans were smitten with the post. "Love the way you love," wrote a commenter. Another lover of love hoped that all people could experience a profound connection: "Everyone deserves to find their soulmate for their journey through this life." And others simply shared how happy they were that Burrell found a prince who made her feel so lucky.