This Dr Pepper Flavor Went Away For Over A Decade. Now It's Finally Back

Dr Pepper was created many years ago thanks to a pharmacist called Charles Alderton in Waco, Texas who often found himself mixing flavored syrups at the pharmacy where he worked. The pharmacist didn't like the conventional fruit soda options that were sold back then and wanted to make something distinctive that stood apart from the rest (via Mental Floss). Alderton finally succeeded in 1885 when he created a "unique drink that customers loved."

Dr Pepper loyalists will confirm that the drink is believed to have a combination of 23 different flavors: per Thrillist, this secret is hidden somewhere in a vault inside the company's headquarters in Plano, Texas. This hasn't discouraged fans who've attempted to guess the flavors and reckon that the drink includes almond, blackberry, amaretto, juniper, lemon, nutmeg, orange, pepper, root beer, raspberry, tomato, vanilla, caramel, clove, licorice, and more.

The company has also experimented with unexpected options such as Dr Pepper Fantastic Chocolate, a drink that made its debut in 2021 and combined "the 23 flavors of classic Dr Pepper soda with chocolate" (via Food Business News). The brand has now brought back an old and unusual flavor after many years but there's a catch: the beverage will not be available in stores (for now).