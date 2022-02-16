What You Need To Know About The Frozen Chicken Pot Pie Recall

Check those freezers, people. The latest food recall victims are frozen Creole-style chicken pot pies made by American Cobbler, LLC, per Meat+Poultry. The Homerville, Georgia company issued the recall because of an "undeclared allergen" and "misbranding." Apparently, the pot pie packaging does not say that the product contains soy, a serious allergen for some people. The gaffe was discovered during a recent inspection conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

This recall affects 4,272 pounds' worth of the company's chicken pot pies, which were sent to stores in Virginia, Wisconsin, and Georgia. The impacted products, "GREAT AMERICAN Pot Pie Handcrafted Premium Creole Style Chicken Pot Pie," were produced between August 19, 2021 and November 3, 2021. The "best by" dates on the packaging are 02/19/2023 and 05/03/2023, and the pies have an establishment number of P47401 on the packaging, as well as lot codes of either 21231 or 21307.

Consumers can take them back to the store of purchase for a refund, or simply throw them away, according to Provisioner Online. Although no allergic reactions because of the mislabeling have been reported, the company encourages anyone concerned to call a healthcare provider immediately.