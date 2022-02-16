Twitter Reacted Strongly To What Panda Express Is Paying General Managers

In a world in which the COVID-19 pandemic continues to decimate the labor supply — particularly that of service industries — it's hardly shocking to drive up to a Starbucks in the middle of the workday only to find it temporarily closed, presumably due to staffing snafus. Nor should anyone be surprised to see long lines at drive-thrus (when they are, indeed, open for business, per abc57).

So when a restaurant chain does something meaningful to attract new staffers, such as offering to pay its general managers more than the national average for the position, not to mention putting said general managers on its payroll as W-2 employees (i.e., eligible for vacation and other benefits), it's got to be pretty good news, right? Apparently not, at least according to Twitter. When one user pointed out how Panda Express did just that, his replies quickly filled up with the Twit-quivalent of the "Bronx cheer" instead.

Apparently, the American-Chinese fast service eatery has been attracting general managers by offering $69,000 per year plus bonus, per Media Entertainment Arts WorldWide, an estimate that is significantly above the national average (which Salary puts at $56,712). In fact, the chain was offering above average wages even in the pre-pandemic days of 2019 with a $65,000 salary at the time — but that's beside the point. This time around, no sooner had the Twitter user delivered this news with a metaphorical side-eye, than the "Twitter-dragging protocol" commenced.