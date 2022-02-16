Cracker Barrel Just Made A Sweet New Addition To Its Drink Menu

Cracker Barrel surprised many of its fans when it first started serving alcoholic drinks. According to CNN, the restaurant chain added a range of alcoholic drinks to its menu for the first time in its history back in 2020. At the time, Cracker Barrel only served up a beer and wine menu. If you wanted a mixed drink, you had to settle for a mimosa. The restaurant first tested this new drink menu out in Florida, Tennessee, and Kentucky with great results. Florida's drink order numbers proved particularly solid, and the chain expanded the alcohol menu to locations nationwide.

Mental Floss reports that the addition of this drink menu may have served a purpose beyond pleasing customers. Cracker Barrel's profits took a serious hit during the pandemic, and recouping some of the losses via a beer and wine menu potentially served as a way to raise revenues.

Two years later, Cracker Barrel has once again revamped its drink menu, and this new version takes its alcohol selection to the next level.