A&W Just Jumped On The Vegan Burger Bandwagon

A&W's new product brings both the heat and the zest at an entirely meat-free price. Burger King is expanding its plant-based offerings and KFC is giving meatless fried chicken a trial run, and it appears A&W decided to give more options to customers who prefer a vegan meal.

A&W may be known for its "all American food," but it actually began prototyping its new vegan product in Canada in 2018. There have been mainly meat and dairy items on its U.S. and Canadian menus, which range from classic Bacon Double Cheese Burger to chicken sandwiches (via A&W). The Canadian menu includes an "All-Canadian Special," which is served for breakfast and features two strips of bacon and two sausage links, along with two eggs.

Vegan customers were limited to fries and applesauce, which aren't the most sustaining options (via VeggL). The new menu item signals a change that might excite diners who want more plant-based options at the restaurant.