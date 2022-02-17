These Are The Some Of The Best Foods Olympic Athletes Have Had So Far

There is something to be said about traveling to a new country and being given the chance to try new cuisines. And while that most certainly happens with athletes who travel to different countries to take part in international sporting events like the Olympics, the food stakes at these events are also much higher. As Susie Parker-Simmons, a senior sport dietitian at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado put it, "When you're talking to the general public about food, nutrition is for health, and it's for you to do everything that you want to do with plenty of energy throughout the day. It's a social thing, too" (via Team USA).

But the stakes are different for athletes. "I really need them to see food as fuel. And then they've got to fuel their body to the best of their ability," Parker-Simmons says.

It's a real bonus then, when athletes get to fuel their bodies with things they enjoy, which appeared to be the case with a number of athletes who traveled to Beijing for the Winter Olympics. And while not everyone gave the cuisine on offer two thumbs up — South Korean speed skater Kim Bo-reum told the Yonhap News Agency that as soon as she looked over her dinner options at the athlete's cafeteria, "I wanted to go home right then and there" — the same could not be said of other athletes who considered the food choices to either social-media worthy, or raving to the press about.