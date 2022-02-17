Why A Union Group Is Trying To End Tip Credits Across The Country

Tip credit may actually be far less beneficial than it may seem, and the union group One Fair Wage is trying to address the issue head-on. As reported by Restaurant Business, the policy allows employers to pay a lower wage to workers who receive tips with the assumption that the customer's gratuity will account for the difference in compensation. In other words, with tip credit, employees' tips are an assumed part of their normal salary. The policy also requires employers to increase pay to make up the difference if the minimum wage isn't reached.

One Fair Wage claims that tip credits are problematic for several reasons, one of which being that they affect workers from minority backgrounds — white servers may be tipped higher than Black servers, according to research referenced by the group. Saru Jayaraman, the president of One Fair Wage, also spoke about how tipping policies negatively affect women in the workplace due to trends of harassment (via Restaurant Business). Businesses in minimum wage states that pay higher, such as New York and Illinois, would be affected if tip credits were cut out completely.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, many restaurant workers struggle to cover all of their living expenses, causing many to live in or near poverty. This fuels One Fair Wage to stand up in the fight against tip credit and to advocate for restaurant employees to receive the pay they deserve.