Burger King Is Probably Going To Get More Expensive. Here's Why

Dished reports that Burger King's parent company may plan to raise menu prices at the restaurant in the very near future. The company defended this course of action by pointing to rising food prices as a rationale. RBI, Burger King's parent company, said that this price change isn't set in stone, and depends on a number of factors, including transportation costs. The company also wants to stay affordable in the face of its competition and allegedly plans to offer customers the best deal it can.

Burger King may have a few tricks up their sleeve too. The fast food chain plans to update its employee training to increase efficiency, and wants to tap into the power of the Whopper in all of its forms to pull in greater profits, per Nation's Restaurant News. If the restaurant chain can come up with new sandwich innovations and attract enough customers, it might help defray some of the rising menu costs. These trends have yet to be seen and fans of the chain should continue to cross their fingers in hopes of keeping menu prices steady in the year to come.