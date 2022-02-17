Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Thrilled To Try Its New Buffalo-Style Almonds

Nothing tastes quite as distinct as Buffalo seasoning. This unique blend of flavors originated when the first Buffalo wings hit menus back in 1964, per The New Yorker. At the time, diners regarded chicken wings as a second-rate cut of poultry. They soon changed their minds thanks to quick thinking by Teressa Bellissimo, who started serving up fried wings coated in hot sauce with blue cheese dressing at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York. The dish has gone on to inspire a range of foods made with Buffalo seasoning, which typically contains powdered garlic, onion, paprika, cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper (via Foodology Geek).

Thanks to this dry spice blend, the iconic Buffalo flavor has transcended wings and now finds itself on pizza, potato chips, and, thanks to Trader Joe's, almonds. Instagram fan account @traderjoeslist spotted a bag of the store's Buffalo-style seasoned almonds during a recent grocery run and snapped a photo for social media. "First the buffalo style cheese," their caption reads, referencing another new Trader Joe's product, "now they've buffaloed almonds! I loved the cheese and I can not wait to sample and review these!"