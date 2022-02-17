Chick-Fil-A Employees Are Sharing What They Really Do With Dropped Condiments

We've probably all had those days at work when everything just seems to go wrong. Maybe you're running late, or have forgotten something important, or maybe you happen to drop a huge amount of Chick-fil-A sauces on the floor — as was recently the case for one unlucky Chick-fil-A worker. The exasperated employee took to Reddit for advice about this unfortunate scenario, posting a picture of the pile of overturned Chick-fil-A sauce packets and asking their fellow workers, "What would you do in this situation?"

Several users saw the picture and simply responded, "Cry," and while that is certainly an understandable reaction, others did have some more helpful answers. "Sanitize with wipes," suggested one person. But another savvy employee had an even better idea: "I usually just throw em in a 12-qt of sanitizer water," u/yoitsthew recommended. This soaking method certainly ensures the outside of the sauce packets are completely sanitized, and it even has an added bonus: This practice is a "good way to weed out the unsealed ones," u/mr-ratburn04 said.