These Restaurants Are America's Classics, According To The James Beard Foundation

Anyone who loves exploring the United States restaurant scene may be familiar with the James Beard Foundation and its namesake awards. According to the organization's website, the nonprofit was founded to "celebrate, support, and elevate the people behind America's food culture," honoring innovative chefs who have elevated the art of cooking across the country. The foundation grants awards to individual chefs each year, but it also recognizes the restaurants that have shaped the country's food culture through its America's Classics awards.

According to the James Beard Foundation, the organization established this award category in 1998 to honor restaurants of particular cultural importance. It has now announced its 2022 winners, consisting of six restaurants across the nation that are each "beloved regionally for quality food that reflects the character of its community." Here are the winners, which will be celebrated this summer at the foundation's yearly awards ceremony in Chicago.