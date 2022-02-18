Why Pret-A-Manger's UK Customers Are Seeing Red Over Its Coffee

It must have sounded like a good idea at the time for British chain Pret-a-Manger to offer guests five daily handcrafted beverages, covering choices that included "up to five organic coffees, teas, lattes, hot chocolates and more every day" if they paid a flat fee of 20 GBP ($27.22) monthly (via Pret-a-Manger).

But things don't always go according to plan. Since Pret launched that subscription service in 2019, per Restaurant Dive, inflation has eaten into food costs, and more often than not, restaurants have had to pass material cost increases along to the customers to stay afloat. Pret is no different; thanks to rising coffee prices, the chain has had to increase more than 50% to the price of a cup of filtered coffee, which has gone from a pre-pandemic price tag of 99p (about $1.35) — to 1.50 GBP (S2.04), per This is Money.

Pret's other hot beverages have been seen crossing the 3 GB ($4.08) threshold, too. Before all that, the price of a cup of filtered coffee could drop to as low as 49p (68 cents) if customers remembered to bring their own reusable cup.

Pret did try to make nice with its beverage plan subscribers, though. The company sent out an email explaining that prices were up thanks to inflation and an increase in VAT — but it didn't make everyone feel better.