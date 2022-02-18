Trader Joe's New Kohlrabi Vegetable Pasta Is Turning Heads

If the reaction to the Instagram post is any indication, a lot of people are going to be noshing on the Trader Joe's kohlrabi pasta soon. One user called it their "favorite plant-based pasta," and enjoyed it for lunch sauteed with crushed pineapple and carrots. Another Instagrammer served the "noodles" in a bolognese sauce, and said that it was, "very tasty."

Someone else noted, "I usually hate pasta substitutes but it's so neutral and not watery like zoodles. I would definitely buy again!" One shopper served it up like spaghetti with sauce and ground beef, calling it "an excellent pasta substitute." One follower was happy to have a new option, writing, "I tried their Hearts of Palm noodles and was not a fan. Will have to try these."

Even if there's not a Trader Joe's near you, don't let that stop you from giving some incarnation of kohlrabi a try. An some people think kohlrabi is a superfood, as it boasts tons of Vitamin C, as well as Vitamin B6, magnesium, folate, manganese, and potassium (via Healthline). It also contains phytochemicals that can reduce inflammation and may lower the risk of cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and other conditions, according to The Guardian.