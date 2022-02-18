Trader Joe's New Kohlrabi Vegetable Pasta Is Turning Heads
Trader Joe's is adding another pasta alternative to its roster, this time in the form of kohlrabi vegetable "pasta." An Instagram account posted the product, noting that it's a gluten-free, low-carb, pasta-like option. "Kohlrabi cold has a crunch like cabbage but when sautéed (or microwaved) it becomes tender and noodley!" the caption said. The product retails for $3.29 per package, and can be easily steamed in the bag, then used in any recipe that calls for pasta It's also commonly used in soups, stir-frys, and salads.
If this is your first time hearing about kohlrabi, don't feel bad. It's starting to gain wider popularity, although people in Asia and Europe enjoy it on the regular, Healthline reports. It was discovered sometime around the 16th century, per Texas A&M Agrilife Extension. Native to northern Europe, the veggie's name comes from the German word for cabbage, "kohl," and turnip, "rabi." Kohlrabi is said to be a bit sweeter than cabbage or broccoli stems, although the texture is pretty much the same. Fans of Trader Joe's are getting excited about the new product, which uses the ingredient in an exciting way.
Fans are excited to get some of the new product
If the reaction to the Instagram post is any indication, a lot of people are going to be noshing on the Trader Joe's kohlrabi pasta soon. One user called it their "favorite plant-based pasta," and enjoyed it for lunch sauteed with crushed pineapple and carrots. Another Instagrammer served the "noodles" in a bolognese sauce, and said that it was, "very tasty."
Someone else noted, "I usually hate pasta substitutes but it's so neutral and not watery like zoodles. I would definitely buy again!" One shopper served it up like spaghetti with sauce and ground beef, calling it "an excellent pasta substitute." One follower was happy to have a new option, writing, "I tried their Hearts of Palm noodles and was not a fan. Will have to try these."
Even if there's not a Trader Joe's near you, don't let that stop you from giving some incarnation of kohlrabi a try. An some people think kohlrabi is a superfood, as it boasts tons of Vitamin C, as well as Vitamin B6, magnesium, folate, manganese, and potassium (via Healthline). It also contains phytochemicals that can reduce inflammation and may lower the risk of cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and other conditions, according to The Guardian.