This Is The First Line Of Koji Charcuterie — Here's What That Means

Vegan favorite Prime Roots' new lineup jumps on the trend that charcuterie is for EVERYONE. Introducing: Koji Charcuterie, which Prime Roots describes as, "umami-rich hams, turkey, and salami, all of which can be hand-sliced in true deli style." While plant-based proteins aren't new, Prime Roots takes a different approach in the creation process, instead of using "soy, wheat or peas, Prime Roots' meats are made with koji, which can be described as a fungus more similar to huitlacoche. Food Republic describes koji as a fungus that grows off of steamed cooking rice and is highly popular in Japan.

Highlights of the charcuterie selection include a cracked black pepper turkey, a smoky ham, pepperoni, and foie gras, plus the highly popular Koji Bacon. And while this Koji Charcuterie may be vegan, the brand is actually created by eco-conscious meat eaters. According to Prime Roots their koji-based products generate significantly less environmental carbon dioxide, use 92% less water to cultivate than animal meats, and also have a lower land impact than equivalent animal products.

And let's not forget — this is a vegan product that lets you capitalize on the charcuterie craze with plant-based flavor.