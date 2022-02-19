Mark Hamill Just Threw Shade At 'Beat Bobby Flay'

For those who grew up in the 70s and 80s, there are fewer on-screen heroes more iconic than Mark Hamill. In fact, The Daily Fandom expressed awe over his incredible accomplishments, including his most famous role as Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" movie series, a role that Hamill has reprised in its newer movie iteration long after the first batch came out. These movies are only part of the actor's great legacy, which includes other roles in TV and film, voice-overs, and even on-stage appearances.

Bobby Flay is an icon himself, though mostly in the world of culinary arts. WGN9TV uses the word "legend" to describe Flay while introducing a show in which he will be collaborating with his daughter. And the adoration doesn't stop there. One of his fellow celebrity chefs, Eddie Jackson, reveals what it's really like to work beside Flay, referring to him as a "world-class chef" and "mentor."

Flay and Hamill may not have much in common, but they have both worked their way to the top of each respected profession. Hamill has an impressive collection of awards and Flay has earned his share of accolades through the years for his restaurants and TV shows. So you might be wondering how these two became tangled up in a tiff. While beefing is not out of the norm in the celeb world, given that these two rarely cross paths really has fans wondering, what's the beef about?