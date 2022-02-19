Andrew Zimmern Just Revealed The Biggest Issue In The Restaurant Business On Hot Ones

Chef Andrew Zimmern wants restaurants to put their money where their mouth is. Or, rather, to put more money into the things that go into people's mouths. Or maybe he wants them to put more money where the customers' mouths are, in the form of food. The point is, the former travel show host and current host of Magnolia Network's "Family Dinner" (via Parade), thinks that while it's true that the restaurant business has its issues, at least one problem can be solved by throwing money at it.

Zimmern was speaking to host Sean Evans on "Hot Ones," a YouTube show put on by First We Feast that encourages celebrities to eat increasingly spicy chicken wings while they simultaneously attempt to articulate thought. Zimmern was a champ at the challenge, having apparently disconnected his spice taste buds from his ability to do a good interview. But, as he told Evans, there is another disconnect we should all be worried about: the one between what people are willing to pay for food, and the economic system in place to get that food on the table at your favorite restaurant. It is, as Zimmern tells Evans, "The biggest issue in restaurant talk, that isn't talked about enough."