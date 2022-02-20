The Queen's Latest Photo Includes A Hidden Nod To Her Love Of Chocolate

One might point out that there are differences between the three chocolates mentioned, starting with their price points. Bendicks is hardly a luxury brand and sits further down the scale in terms of cost from Charbonnel et Walker, which began after the queen's great grandfather, King Edward VII, convinced Parisian chocolatier Madame Charbonnel to leave her home to set up shop in England instead, per The Independent.

But the three brands are similar because they not only fight for the queen's attention but are all holders of what's known as the Royal Warrant (via Woman and Home). That warrant, which acknowledges that the products are used by the royal household, could be considered what Robb Report calls "an early example of consumer-facing marketing." It is only given to businesses that have been selling products and "non-professional services" for a minimum of five of the last seven years. The Royal Warrant Association says each warrant is good for up to five years.

Paul Alger, International Business Director of the UK Fashion Textile Association or UKFT calls the Royal Warrant "the quintessential quality mark or stamp of approval. It's not like any other standard mark where you can fill in the forms and if you meet the criteria or pay the money, you're in. These are built up over tens of years." The practice of handing out warrants, which began during the 15th century, continues to this day, making it the ultimate form of influencer marketing.