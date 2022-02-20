Giada De Laurentiis' Spaghetti With Clams Is 'Easier Than You Think'

Set to a peppy song called "Love You So," De Laurentiis starts her TikTok tutorial with a shot of her daughter, Jade, happily eating a bowl of pasta with clams. Then she walks us through the "before," when the dish was nothing more than a boiling pot of water and some intimidating-looking clams. You can see the chef cheerfully throwing a handful of spaghetti into some heavily salted water and tossing garlic and chopped shallots, which are different than onions, into a heavy-bottomed pot, shimmering with golden olive oil.

Then comes the scary bit, only, it's not so scary when the celebrity cook does it. Into the cooked shallots go a bowlful of closed clams, which, thanks to the magic of TikTok, emerge one second later in a billow of steam, opened, and delicious-looking. De Laurentiis adds the pasta to the pot, tosses in a bit of lemon zest, et voila: Salty, sweet, and definitely non-scary spaghetti and clams.

With over 260 comments and 34,000 likes, it looks like the mother/daughter team might not be the only ones craving pasta alle vongole tonight. Fans didn't hesitate to comment with a few clam-charming tricks of their own, like adding red pepper flakes or using vodka or white wine to cook with. And if you're still feeling nervous, those ingredients might also give you the liquid courage you need to try a clam pasta dish of your own.