Why An Ex-McDonald's Staffer Threatened To 'Blow The Place Up'

One McDonald's worker was recently let go and appears to have been worried about being paid. Soon after, he complained about it in a manner that almost guarantees he will not receive his paycheck. On Friday morning of last week, the Williamsport Sun-Gazette reports, ex-employee Azeem Burton entered a McDonald's franchise in Old Lycoming Township, Pennsylvania. In a "highly aggravated" tone, he asked staff for the pay he was due for the last few hours he had worked. One employee explained that the check was in the mail and should arrive in "the next day or so," described local police officer Dalton Lovell.

Evidently, this wasn't good enough for Burton, who began to attempt to go behind the counter. When workers tried to stop him, he said would "blow the place up." After insisting that he would not leave until he was paid, Burton finally departed the McDonald's after staff members called the police. He has since been arrested for "charges of terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, defiant trespassing and harassment" and imprisoned.