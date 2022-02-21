This New, Boozy Canned Drink Is Perfect For Tea Lovers

Just in time for the change of seasons, Geloso Beverage Group has produced a line of alcoholic drinks that are perfect for the warmer weather. Following in the footsteps of popular brands like Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea, the Upstate New York brewery, which is known for their high-ABV (alcohol by volume) malt beverages, including their Sunny Margarita and their Bahama Mama, both of which come in at 10% ABV, has decided to take a swing in the realm of hard ice teas.

Though it descended from Omni Brokerage Group, Quebec's very first wine producer, Geloso Beverage Group was launched in 2002 and has been serving the United States a vast selection of malt beverages, including a number of canned flavors, like their Blueberry Mojito and Strawberry Daiquiri, in the years since.

Now, with about 20 years of business under their belt, the Geloso Beverage Group is ready to branch out. And, as a report from Brewbound has confirmed, they will be releasing their Buzz Tea ahead of the spring season.