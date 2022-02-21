This New, Boozy Canned Drink Is Perfect For Tea Lovers
Just in time for the change of seasons, Geloso Beverage Group has produced a line of alcoholic drinks that are perfect for the warmer weather. Following in the footsteps of popular brands like Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea, the Upstate New York brewery, which is known for their high-ABV (alcohol by volume) malt beverages, including their Sunny Margarita and their Bahama Mama, both of which come in at 10% ABV, has decided to take a swing in the realm of hard ice teas.
Though it descended from Omni Brokerage Group, Quebec's very first wine producer, Geloso Beverage Group was launched in 2002 and has been serving the United States a vast selection of malt beverages, including a number of canned flavors, like their Blueberry Mojito and Strawberry Daiquiri, in the years since.
Now, with about 20 years of business under their belt, the Geloso Beverage Group is ready to branch out. And, as a report from Brewbound has confirmed, they will be releasing their Buzz Tea ahead of the spring season.
The Geloso Beverage Group's Buzz Tea will come in 3 flavors
According to Brewbound, the three flavors in the new Buzz Tea line are Original, Half & Half, and Peach, all of which come with a hefty ABV of 6.5%. As the report explained, Buzz Tea Original is made with a triple-filtered malt and blends of Argentinian black tea while the Half & Half option contains lemonade and the Peach flavor features natural peach tea extracts. Geloso Group also worked to reduce the carbonation in this line of products, which is good news for fans who aren't the biggest fans of fizzy drinks.
In a statement, Paul Rene, the VP of Geloso Beverage Group's North American sales, spoke of the brand's expansion. "Here at Geloso Beverage Group we are building on the success of our other brands. With Buzz Tea, we are investing in paid social across all channels, as it is a major part of this brand's personality. Having conversations with our consumers is more important to us than ever," he shared.
The Buzz Tea beverages will be in stores on March 1, 2022 across the United States and are available in either 12 ounce variety packs or 24 ounce singles.