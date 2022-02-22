Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Divided Over Its Returning Blood Orange Cake Mix

When lemons or oranges just can't cut it, sometimes you need to reach for a blood orange. According to Spoon University, this fruit tastes like a mix between an orange and a raspberry and features a dark red interior, not unlike blood. Bakers have tapped into this unique flavor, and Trader Joe's now has a returning cake mix featuring blood oranges that has polarized shoppers across social media.

Instagrammer @traderjoesfoodreviews gave the cake mix a 6 out of 10 score, saying, "The cake itself had a good texture and was dense and moist with a slight orange flavor. I liked the cake part the best! The frosting, however, tasted weirdly artificial and like an orange smartie candy mixed with an orange creamsicle." They additionally noted another strange, underlying flavor in the dessert mix and found that they preferred the idea of making homemade icing instead of the mix version if they ever bought the product again.

Some followers agreed with the sentiment on the cake's icing, saying, "I thought the icing tasted weird too. It was better the next day after it solidified though," and "Icing had a bit of a chalky texture too." Others simply responded with, "Not good." Others didn't feel as negative and chimed in with "I made it tonight and loved it!" and "I made this cake yesterday. Very easy. Not too bad. I'd buy it again." One user even noted, "This is pretty much what you said last year about this product — is this new or recycled?"