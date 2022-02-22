Dolly Parton Serves Mac And Cheese With This Unexpected Side Dish

Like pizza, mac and cheese is one of those foods that some people would say tastes pretty great no matter what. The combination of tender pasta and creamy melted cheese makes for an ultra-satisfying comfort food, and though some of us grew up eating the iconic blue box of mac and cheese that came with a little pouch of orange powder, others got to enjoy homemade versions of the dish. But it's often served as a side dish or as a stand-alone meal, so even people who have eaten lots of mac and cheese in their lives may be surprised when they learn about the side dish Dolly Parton always serves with hers.

It's not something green, like broccoli or spinach, and it's not something meaty, like chicken or sausage. The side dish Dolly Parton always serves with mac and cheese is a little sweet, a little tangy, and according to the star, makes for the perfect pairing.