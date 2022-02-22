Michelin Star Chef Dani Garcia On Bringing Spanish Cuisine To Casa Dani New York - Exclusive Interview

Did you grow up cooking, or come to food in your adult life?

Well, I didn't grow up cooking as such because as a child I had other interests such as football, but I did see my father cooking at home from a very young age, and that's one of the great memories I have of him. The subject of cooking came to me more in my adolescence when I decided to study cooking.

What are your personal favorite dishes to cook?

When it comes to cooking at home, I like to do anything. My daughters, for example, love it when I make them some good mac n cheese. One of my favorite dishes is prawns with garlic, and when I don't go to [my restaurant] Lobito de Mar to eat them, I prepare them at home. In winter, there is also no shortage of noodle and mussel stews.

What is one ingredient you can't live without?

Olive oil! I can't imagine a good dish without this ingredient; for me, it's fundamental. A good extra virgin olive oil enhances any dish.

Is there a chef you would love to have cook a meal for you?

There are so many chefs I would love to have cook for me, it's impossible for me to decide on just one. Probably, with the new path I want to take with my cooking, I would love to eat [from] a menu from 50 to 60 years ago in Paris [prepared] by any chef.