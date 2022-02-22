The Name Mix-Up Duff Goldman Had A Hilarious Response To

In the Department of Etymological Tragedies, name mix-ups are right up there with calling your significant other by your ex's name and forgetting someone's name immediately after you've been introduced to them. For example, there's nothing worse than saying you love the new James Taylor album when what you meant was Taylor Swift, or accidentally calling your old friend Kim from high school when you meant to dial Kim Kardashian's number.

Okay, maybe those name mix-ups don't happen too often. And if you happen to have an unusual name — like Duff — you might even consider yourself immune to name tragedies, because who on Earth would get Duff Goldman from "Kids Baking Championship" on the Food Network confused with the Duff who played bass in Guns 'n' Roses? Well, @rmgduji, that's who. Duji, whose Twitter profile identifies them as a morning DJ with Rover Radio, recently tweeted, "Does anyone else cry when the kids get voted out of the Kids Baking Championship?" and proceeded to declare her love for hosts Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman via Twitter tags. Or at least, that's what she thought she was doing. Alas, instead of tagging the children's baking show judge, Duff Goldman, the morning DJ tagged a very different Duff: Duff McKagan, rock god and close personal friend of Axl Rose, his bandmate from a little group called Guns 'n' Roses.