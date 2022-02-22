The Cooking Tool Chef Brandon Jew Can't Live Without - Exclusive

Every chef, from the Michelin-starred kitchen master to the casual home cook, has their favorite kitchen tool. It might be as simple as a favorite spatula a dad uses for Saturday morning pancakes, a slow cooker a mom uses for easy weeknight meals, or a $200 chef's knife a pro wields for hours a day. It might be a favorite pot or pan or an outdoor pizza oven that can bake a perfect pie in minutes flat.

For chef Brandon Jew, who happens to have a Michelin star to his name, his can't-live-without cooking tool is one that's little surprise given his devotion to authentic Chinese cooking. Make no mistake, when Jew talks of "authentic" Chinese food, he doesn't mean "traditional" Chinese cooking. During a recent Mashed exclusive interview, he explained his approach to the cuisine for which he is celebrated like this: "Authenticity is very personal to people, what they understand as authentic. There is definitely tradition and there's history, but as far as Chinese cuisine, I'm interested in having people understand that it's also changing.

"It's evolving and as we have these relationships with [local] farmers and there's [a] mix between our cultures and nature, those are the two things are going to continue to evolve really all cuisine. Contemporary Chinese cuisine, to me, is something that I think we're going to continue to see how it evolves across America, and I think the tradition of Chinese American cuisine is that you're taking some of what is local, what is there using Chinese cooking techniques, and then developing a dish that bridges the two."

What tool is Jew using for much of this contemporary authentic cooking? A pretty traditionally Chinese one: a wok.