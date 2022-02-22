The Scary Reason A Customer Was Assaulted In A McDonald's Drive-Thru

On February 18, the police department of Richmond, California asked the public via its official Facebook page for any information they might have concerning a suspect that attacked a mother and her children in a McDonald's drive-thru on February 5. According to the police, the suspect (a woman appearing to wear hospital scrubs) grew incensed believing that the victim's family had cut her off in the drive-thru lane. So much so that the suspect started hurling items and then rammed their car into the victim's vehicle.

When the victim got out of the car to prevent the suspect from driving away from the scene of the accident, the suspect proceeded to drive at the victim, drag her a good distance, and beat her further. "I was able to hold on to the hood of her car and she drove off with me out of the McDonald's," the victim told local news station KTVU. Physically, the mother seems to have recovered but both she and her children are traumatized and cannot face returning to the McDonald's restaurant.

Police have so far found the owner of the car (an unrelated individual), and it's said they are "not cooperating with the investigation," per KTVU. Now the authorities are turning to social media for helping in ID'ing the suspect who faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon.