Arby's Newest Fish Sandwich Brings A Touch Of Spice To Lent

Wednesday, March 2, marks the beginning of the 2022 Lenten season. Lent, which is a religious observance that many Christians practice in preparation for Easter, entails praying, fasting, and sacrificing for 40 days, via the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. One of the main sacrifices Christians are expected to make during Lent is not eating meat on Fridays. This practice began because meat is considered a celebratory food, typically served during feats, so Christians abstain from the food as part of their Lenten sacrifice to God, according to Bulldog Catholic.

It is common for people to consume fish on Fridays during Lent in place of meat. And this year, Arby's is offering a range of options, including a spicy new release. The chain has just announced they will be launching a new Spicy Fish Sandwich, along with two other returning fish sandwiches, according to Chew Boom. That happens to be just in time for the 2022 Lenten season.