How Food Poisoning From Leftovers Led To An Amputation

The CDC states that any contaminated food can make you sick. However, some products, such as raw meat and vegetables, are more strongly linked to harmful bacteria. However, certain grains, like rice, can make someone seriously ill. In fact, properly storing leftover rice can literally mean the difference between life and death, as shown in the case of a 19-year-old Massachusetts college student.

According to USA Today, the teenager fell seriously ill after eating some leftover rice, chicken, and lo mein that came from a restaurant. As the outlet explains, rice and pasta contain a bacterium called Bacillus cereus. If left out for an extended period of time after being heated, Bacillus cereus creates a dangerous toxin that could kill a person within hours of exposure. Before this meal, the teenager reportedly appeared to be generally healthy. Bit hours after consuming it, they were gripped by abdominal pain, and their skin took on a purplish hue. After the student arrived at the hospital, things took an even worse turn.