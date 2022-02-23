Why Some Redditors Are Dismissing A Proposed DoorDash Strike

In July 2021, DoorDash found itself mired in controversy when some workers decided to boycott the food-delivery service and go on strike. According to NPR, the strike apparently began on Reddit, and supporters were asked to use Uber Eats for a day instead of DoorDash to protest against the service.

The Reddit post stated that DoorDash drivers should receive better base pay and should not be expected to "rely" on tips. Someone also wrote, "[There should be] transparency before accepting orders. As we are not DoorDash employees." In a statement shared with NPR, the company mentioned that a driver's base pay "is calculated based on the estimated time, distance and desirability of an order" and can be anywhere between $2 to $10. A description on the website adds, "Deliveries that require Dashers to travel a longer distance, that are expected to take more time, and that are less popular with Dashers will have a higher base pay. Base pay will not change based on the customer tip amount."

Now, DoorDash drivers are planning to go on strike once again on March 10 "for better earnings and working conditions, as well as proper disclosure of tip amounts," according to a Feb. 22 Reddit post. However, not everyone agrees with the plan.