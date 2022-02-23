Why Some Redditors Are Dismissing A Proposed DoorDash Strike
In July 2021, DoorDash found itself mired in controversy when some workers decided to boycott the food-delivery service and go on strike. According to NPR, the strike apparently began on Reddit, and supporters were asked to use Uber Eats for a day instead of DoorDash to protest against the service.
The Reddit post stated that DoorDash drivers should receive better base pay and should not be expected to "rely" on tips. Someone also wrote, "[There should be] transparency before accepting orders. As we are not DoorDash employees." In a statement shared with NPR, the company mentioned that a driver's base pay "is calculated based on the estimated time, distance and desirability of an order" and can be anywhere between $2 to $10. A description on the website adds, "Deliveries that require Dashers to travel a longer distance, that are expected to take more time, and that are less popular with Dashers will have a higher base pay. Base pay will not change based on the customer tip amount."
Now, DoorDash drivers are planning to go on strike once again on March 10 "for better earnings and working conditions, as well as proper disclosure of tip amounts," according to a Feb. 22 Reddit post. However, not everyone agrees with the plan.
People are skeptical about the planned DoorDash strike
Redditors aren't too sure about workers going on a strike against DoorDash, and some have strong opinions on the controversy. One commenter wrote, "Last time this happened, the base pay was 3 dollars and it decreased lol." Another Redditor thinks that this isn't a useful strategy and wrote, "Seems about as effective as back in high school people tried to organize a protest against the fuel industry by not buying gas on Mondays or some s***."
Another commenter agreed and wrote that they don't believe that the strike will help much but added that it's important to "start somewhere." They also wrote, "I'm hoping our old jobs wise up and realize that no one who owns a car (and a brain) is ever going to work for them again until they offer wages and other considerations that make them competitive with the gig app lifestyle."
A pragmatic commenter wrote that for a strike to work effectively, it's important to work on leadership, organization, and solidarity. They also believe that protestors need to ensure that the demands are specific instead of using vague terms such as "better pay." They offered a suggestion and wrote, "You have to rig the system. Sign in and decline all day. Be vigilant about it."