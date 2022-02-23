Oreo Just Hinted At A New Flavor And Fans Can't Stop Guessing

What's black and white and delicious all over? That's right, its an Oreo! Amongst the legions of cookie brands, almost everyone knows about this popular and iconic sandwich cookie, making this a pretty easy riddle to solve. The humble Oreo has even earned itself the impressive title of world's bestselling cookie, according to a study conducted by Statista. In the year of 2014, Oreo cookie sales ranked up a jaw-dropping 3.28 billion dollars, more than doubling that of any other cookie brand.

Whether you like to twist them, lick them, or dunk them, these creme-filled chocolate wafers have been satisfying cookie cravings for over a century, as noted by Mental Floss. And while the original chocolate and vanilla flavored cookie will always be a classic, Oreo has concocted an assortment of other crowd-pleasing creations over the years. Whether you are a fan of carrot cake, caramel coconut, red velvet, or gingerbread, there are Oreo flavors out there for every sweet tooth and taste bud. The cookie company has just announced that it is adding a new innovative flavor to its collection. But to add some mystery to this debut, the new flavor hasn't been revealed ... yet. Rather, they've given fans a cryptic riddle to decipher.