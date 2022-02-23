If You've Ever Wanted To Try Taco-Flavored Jelly Beans, Now's Your Chance

If it was only black jelly beans that were your nemesis up until now, you may be curious to learn about all the weird jelly bean flavors that have come up recently — though we don't really want to know how they came up with some of these ideas. Fans of Jelly Belly might have recalled the series of BeanBoozled jelly beans that they created that played tricks on willing game participants — many of the candies looked like twins but grab the wrong one and it could be one of the selected few in the bag that taste like something not so pleasing. For example, a bean that tastes like dirty dishwasher identically resembles one that tastes like a birthday cake. The candy company went all out, and included options that taste like vomit, old bandages, liver and onions, and dead fish, among many others. Again we don't want to know how they came up with some of these!

Not to be outdone, however, candy giant Brach's now has a new line of jelly beans that don't evoke the same disgust as old bandages, but also don't taste as traditional as fruity concoctions. Delish reports that Brach's latest roll-out is coming in time for Easter, though even the Easter Bunny might do a double take with these. The flavors draw on classic taco truck staples. In each bag are jelly beans that taste like margaritas, churros, salsa, guacamole, horchata, and even beef tacos. Which really begs one very important question: If you combine the salsa, guacamole, and beef taco jelly beans together, will it taste like a fully-loaded taco?