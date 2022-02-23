Aldi Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over These Hash Brown Sticks

Diners have loved hash browns in all of its forms for generations. According to The Old Foodie, people have been creating versions of hash browns since at least 1835, and röestis, latkes, and tortillas de papas may have served as the dish's crispy predecessors. If you decide to get some premade hash browns, these potato patties might look a bit different than homemade hash browns. According to the Idaho Potato Commision, hash browns like the ones served at McDonald's came about when restaurants started separating out potato scraps left over after french fries were cut into their classic shape. These scraps were then formed into hash brown patties, and the rest was history.

While you may be familiar with hash browns in premade patty form and looser, homemade form, Aldi plans to introduce a brand new shape of fried potato to its customers. Instagrammer @aldifavoritefinds discovered Aldi's hash brown sticks and couldn't help but post a photo. Followers quickly jumped aboard the post, flooding the comment section with excited replies.