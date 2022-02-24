The Reason Frickenschmidt Foods Is Recalling Its Teriyaki Beef Sticks

Frickenschmidt Foods started out as Lockwood Packing Company in Lockwood, Missouri, in 1987. It grew into a larger operation focusing on beef jerky and evolved into the 30,000 square-foot facility it operates today, according to the company's website. The company is known for its retail beef jerky and snack sticks, plus its private-label branding.

Recently, Frickenschmidt Foods ran into an issue with their Teriyaki Beef-flavored Wicked Cutz snack sticks. The sticks are a combination of beef and pork seasoned with soy sauce and brown sugar, according to the snack sticks' product page. The brand was forced to pull about 5,795 pounds of the sticks in a product recall, according to the USDA. According to Meat and Poultry, the company's distributor caught the issue, which triggered the product pull. A food recall can be due to bacterial or foreign material contamination or undisclosed allergens in the food (via The Cleveland Clinic), but what was the reason in this case?