Custard Apple Pulp Is Being Recalled Nationwide For Salmonella Concerns
Custard apple, also sometimes known as sugar apple or cherimoya, is a tropical fruit known for its medicinal properties in some types of traditional medicine and, of course, its delicious fruit (via Brittanica). The interior of the fruit is often described as custardy with a distinct fruity flavor and fragrance. Though custard apples are praised for their health benefits — they may help fighting inflammation and contain high levels of antioxidants — they do contain the chemical annonacin, a toxic compound that could impact the nervous system, reports Healthline.
The annonacin is mainly concentrated in the skin and seeds, so it's essential to take extra care in breaking down and eating the fruit. Generally, buying processed versions of custard apple or just packages of the pulp can be a good option since all the skin and seeds are already removed. However, New Jersey-based company Vadilal Industries has recently run into an entirely different problem with their packages of custard apple pulp, leading to a recall of the product.
Salmonella confirmed in two batches from voluntary recall
The FDA reports that Vadilal Industries is voluntarily recalling two batches of its frozen custard apple pulp due to concerns about possible salmonella contamination. According to the CDC, symptoms of salmonella can include fever, cramps, and diarrhea. The symptoms may start hours after exposure or a few days after, and they can last around a week. In order to definitively diagnose a salmonella infection, a diagnostic test needs to be performed and antibiotics may be prescribed, reports the CDC.
In some extreme cases, people infected with salmonella can develop long-term reactive arthritis that causes painful urination, joint pain, and inflammation of the eyes that can last for years (via Mayo Clinic). A customer complaint to the FDA about an illness sparked the recall. Testing completed by the FDA confirmed salmonella contamination and a total of five instances of illness were reported, according to the Miami Herald.