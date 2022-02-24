Custard Apple Pulp Is Being Recalled Nationwide For Salmonella Concerns

Custard apple, also sometimes known as sugar apple or cherimoya, is a tropical fruit known for its medicinal properties in some types of traditional medicine and, of course, its delicious fruit (via Brittanica). The interior of the fruit is often described as custardy with a distinct fruity flavor and fragrance. Though custard apples are praised for their health benefits — they may help fighting inflammation and contain high levels of antioxidants — they do contain the chemical ​​annonacin, a toxic compound that could impact the nervous system, reports Healthline.

The annonacin is mainly concentrated in the skin and seeds, so it's essential to take extra care in breaking down and eating the fruit. Generally, buying processed versions of custard apple or just packages of the pulp can be a good option since all the skin and seeds are already removed. However, New Jersey-based company Vadilal Industries has recently run into an entirely different problem with their packages of custard apple pulp, leading to a recall of the product.