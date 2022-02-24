A Restaurant Served Fried Chicken In A Bird Cage And Reddit Is Losing It

Some restaurants have a habit of serving up meals in very unorthodox ways. Certain fine dining establishments have plated their meals on iPads, inside roadkill, straight onto your hand, and even in urinals, per Bored Panda. Another eatery has come up with a creative way to present their fried chicken, and it has diners reeling.

A user over on r/WeWantPlates recently went out to eat and received a meal served on a variety of strange objects. They posted a series of photos of their meal, featuring food on driftwood, stones, and most notably, in a birdcage. The post, titled, "My face when I realized I missed real plates. On my bingo sheet I got to check off: two types of stone (one with shells?), a drift wood log, a wooden sake box with rice in it, a bowl of inedible red beans and, bonus points, also a literal tweeting birdcage of fried chicken! Included fake bird."

Their fried chicken indeed came in a bird cage, complete with a small fake bird and a detachable bottom that held strips of meat. While there are some fried chicken myths you probably believe, the photo the Reddit user posted proves that they are telling the truth about this strange experience.