The Egg-Stacking World Record James Corden Hilariously Tried To Break

According to Guinness World Records, Mohammed Muqbel from Yemen was in the news last year when he successfully arranged "the largest stack of eggs" with three eggs perfectly balanced on top of each other in a single column. While there are lots of ways to cook a perfect egg, Muqbel seems more interested in perfecting his stacking. Determined to do even better, he succeeded in balancing four to break his record in Istanbul, Turkey this month. He was quoted as saying, "Many around the world fail to realize the hard work associated with balancing. The art of balancing involves tremendous patience, focus and calmness."

He added that he was into balancing things even as a child and worked on his skills before attempting the record. James Corden was so excited by Muqbel's work that he tried to recreate the challenge on his show, "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (via YouTube). Things didn't go as planned, though. Corden got so exasperated that he even removed his blazer at some point while trying to balance eggs. Unfortunately, the egg didn't stay in one place and fell on the floor, prompting Corden to crack a joke, "I'm absolutely devastated that I have let you all down."