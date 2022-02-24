The Cookbook Padma Lakshmi Says Is Perfect For Black History Month

"Black Food," curated by Bryant Terry, is a cookbook published by Penguin Random House, and it is comprised of recipes from Black luminaries such as Yewande Komolafe, BJ Dennis, Suzanne Barr, and many others. It also includes art and stories from across the African diaspora. Terry himself is an award-winning chef, with a specialization in vegan recipes. "Black Food" came out last October and has turned many heads in both the publishing and food worlds, with praise coming from Eater, The Wall Street Journal, Food & Wine, and The Washington Post.

Terry wanted to use the book as an opportunity to uplift the voices of Black women in the food world. Per Bon Appetit, he was inspired by how the women in his family during his childhood used food and cooking to keep their families united and strong — and considered pillars of the community. As Terry grew older, he realized how much racism these women had faced and was blown away by how strong they stayed throughout their experiences. He hopes to use his platform to help people suffering from poverty, malnutrition, and racism. The book is meant to bring his values to readers and help them understand Black cooking traditions. The book has over 100 contributors. If you pick up a copy yourself, you can try your hand at recipes like okra & shrimp purloo or crispy cassava skillet cakes. Yum!