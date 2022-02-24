Instagram Is Blown Away By Costco's Latest Decadent Treat

You may have heard of bath bombs before, but hot cocoa bombs take the concept to the next delicious level. According to I Am a Food Blog, home cooks have started making balls of chocolate and candy that could get dropped straight into a mug of hot milk to create a steaming cup of hot chocolate, complete with marshmallows, sprinkles, candy pieces, and anything else you could dream of. However, making these treats takes a bit of time and not everyone has the chocolatier tools needed to form one of these treats. Luckily, stores caught onto this food trend and a variety of retailers now offer special takes on these products.

Instagrammer @costco_doesitagain spotted one bomb-based sweet treat on a recent grocery run to the big box store. They had to snap a picture for social media and ended up posting the image alongside a description, reading, "Donut cocoa bombs $18.79." The find inspired followers of the account to tag their friends, and some even chimed in with their own reactions to this Costco find.