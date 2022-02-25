How Labor Shortages Are Hurting Maryland's Seafood Industry

According to WTOP, diners should continue to see a shortage of crab. While Maryland crab populations remain intact, the lack of fishermen continues to severely affect the market. The government currently authorizes 33,000 visas for temporary laborers who want to work on the Eastern Shore. Within the first two days of the visa applications opening up, 140,000 submissions poured in.

The Maryland crab industry continues to rely on foreign workers to catch crab, as not enough Americans want to do this job, and the severe visa cap ensures that there won't be enough workers to meet consumer demands as the situation currently stands. The state government has tried to persuade congress to raise the amount of available visas in order to fill all the open positions and the current method of filling open positions relies on a lottery system used to place out-of-work laborers into the field. This method has proved less than successful, especially compared to relying on foreign workers.

Maryland crab fans might have to pay more for the seafood this year as a result of the labor shortage, which one official describes as "ugly." With any luck, the government may one day address this issue and help find a way to support this industry. In the meantime, expect rising costs on crab cakes this year.