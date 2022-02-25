How The War In Ukraine Could Affect American Fast Food Chains

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is expected to have far-reaching consequences, and that includes for the food industry. Popular American chains such as McDonald's, Burger King, and Yum! Brands Inc. (which includes Pizza Hut, KFC, Taco Bell) have historically had successful overseas operations in both Russia and the Ukraine according to Business Insider. The magazine reports that the companies have thousands of restaurants in the affected areas, with Yum! brands describing Russia, Central and Eastern Europe as providing 8 percent total of "KFC system sales" for 2021 (via Yum! Brands).

Business Insider shares a statement released by Yum! in conjunction with their annual report warning of the possibility that "macroeconomic conditions, give rise to regional instability and result in heightened economic sanctions from the US and the international community in a manner that adversely affects us." In more common language, the brand refers to the idea that both sanctions and politics may close down restaurants in these areas, in addition to, of course, safety concerns. While these restaurants are largely considered American brands, these shutdowns could significantly affect overall profits of the international food organizations.

And this concern has precedent.