The Disturbing Reason McDonald's Owes The Department Of Labor $25,000

To little surprise, fast food giant McDonald's has been involved in countless scandals over the years. In 2020 alone, McDonald's found itself in hot water numerous times over some pretty big controversies, including incidents of racial discrimination, sexual harassment, and dangerous food mishaps (via Eat This, Not That).

And these controversies don't come cheap, either. According to Nation's Restaurant News, McDonald's paid a $26 million settlement to employees after losing a 2013 lawsuit over wage theft. The chain paid another $33.5 million to a franchise owner in 2021 to end a lawsuit over racial discrimination (via ABC News).

However, this is not to say that the smaller payouts are any less serious in nature. McDonald's latest slap on the wrist may be only for the amount of $25,000, but the business practices behind it are inarguably a concern for human rights. And this time we aren't talking about fair employee wages.