The World Record A Restaurant In China's Tallest Building Just Broke
These days, unique restaurants are not out of the ordinary. It seems eateries are focusing more and more on location, décor, and other aspects that reflect distinctiveness in the restaurant industry.
Fast-food chains and grocery stores are no exception, either. Trader Joe's has a location in Brooklyn, New York that occupies a national historical landmark building, as well as one that shares space with a veterans' museum in Media, Pennsylvania. Plus, McDonald's has a few unique spots of its own. Particularly, its location inside of an old train station attracts plenty of tourists — especially for the train cars that serve as the dining area.
Having a unique location, menu, or style sets a restaurant apart from the rest. But what about a place with unbeatable views? That certainly counts as a unique feature, and one Chinese restaurant just broke the Guinness World Record for taking the industry to new heights — literally.
China is now home to the world's tallest restaurant
Those looking for a thrilling dining experience might want to check out Shanghai's Heavenly Jin Restaurant. The restaurant recently broke the world record for the world's tallest restaurant, per the Guinness World Records. It sits at the top of the J Hotel Shanghai Tower, which is the third tallest building in the world, reports CNN.
Heavenly Jin is more than 1,800 feet above the ground. It's located on floor 120, and, as expected, it gives diners an unparalleled view of the Shanghai skyline. Prior to Heavenly Jin, a restaurant in Dubai held the record for the world's tallest, but that one came in about 1,450 feet off the ground, per CNN; Heavenly Jin has it beat by a substantial number of feet.
Those wanting to throw the ultimate party can do so in one of the restaurant's five dining rooms. Otherwise, feel free to take a seat in the restaurant's nearly 260-seat space.