The World Record A Restaurant In China's Tallest Building Just Broke

These days, unique restaurants are not out of the ordinary. It seems eateries are focusing more and more on location, décor, and other aspects that reflect distinctiveness in the restaurant industry.

Fast-food chains and grocery stores are no exception, either. Trader Joe's has a location in Brooklyn, New York that occupies a national historical landmark building, as well as one that shares space with a veterans' museum in Media, Pennsylvania. Plus, McDonald's has a few unique spots of its own. Particularly, its location inside of an old train station attracts plenty of tourists — especially for the train cars that serve as the dining area.

Having a unique location, menu, or style sets a restaurant apart from the rest. But what about a place with unbeatable views? That certainly counts as a unique feature, and one Chinese restaurant just broke the Guinness World Record for taking the industry to new heights — literally.