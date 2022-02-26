Instagram Is Raining Hearts On Buddy Valastro's Family Photo In South Beach

Buddy Valastro has become nothing short of a household name since the debut of his TLC-turned-streaming show "Cake Boss" in 2009, which follows the workings of his family-owned, Hoboken, NJ-based business, Carlo's Bakery. Both the baker and his shop, have seen great success in the years since, with the bakery expanding to have 12 locations throughout the United States, while Valastro himself has gone on to appear on several more television programs, including Food Network's "Buddy vs. Duff." However, for Valastro, his biggest achievement isn't his illustrious career. "I have done a lot of good stuff, but my biggest accomplishment is my kids and my family," he claimed in an interview with Life of Dad.

Per The U.S. Sun, Valastro and his wife, Lisa, are parents to four children, Sofia, Bartolo, Marco, and Carlo, with whom the Cake Boss is incredibly close. "My kids are my best friends. I have a special relationship with all of them," he explained (via Life of Dad). Valastro even told People that "extra family time" was the silver lining to the hand injury he suffered in 2020.

Since then, regular gatherings with his wife and all four kids have been a bit more sparse, as his eldest daughter began college at the University of Delaware in August last year. This weekend, however, all six members of the Valastro clan were reunited again in South Beach, Miami, where they snapped an adorable photo together that Instagram has been swooning over.