Fruity Pebbles' Collab With LeBron James And Nike Means New Shoes And Cereal

Those who enjoy digging into a bowl of fruit-flavored cereal with cold milk for breakfast are probably familiar with Fruity Pebbles, a cereal that has been around for quite some time. According to Post Consumer Brands, the colorful breakfast food was launched back in 1971 and was a fitting tribute to the popular animated show, "The Flintstones." The company claims to have introduced the "first-ever brand created around a media character" in the market.

The cereal seems to have struck a chord among consumers — it's believed that over 1.4 billion bowls of Pebbles cereal are consumed every year. One loyal fan praised the product on Reddit and garnered 67 varying comments about the cereal. The poster shared, "The sweetness of the cereal is so pleasant but not too overwhelming, the crunch before the sogginess...is amazing. The milk after you're done with the cereal is amazing, no matter what milk."

The Redditor will be happy to hear that the cereal has an exciting update for its many fans. According to PR Newswire, Fruity Pebbles has teamed up with Nike and basketball legend LeBron James for a new collaboration.