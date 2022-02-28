Fruity Pebbles' Collab With LeBron James And Nike Means New Shoes And Cereal
Those who enjoy digging into a bowl of fruit-flavored cereal with cold milk for breakfast are probably familiar with Fruity Pebbles, a cereal that has been around for quite some time. According to Post Consumer Brands, the colorful breakfast food was launched back in 1971 and was a fitting tribute to the popular animated show, "The Flintstones." The company claims to have introduced the "first-ever brand created around a media character" in the market.
The cereal seems to have struck a chord among consumers — it's believed that over 1.4 billion bowls of Pebbles cereal are consumed every year. One loyal fan praised the product on Reddit and garnered 67 varying comments about the cereal. The poster shared, "The sweetness of the cereal is so pleasant but not too overwhelming, the crunch before the sogginess...is amazing. The milk after you're done with the cereal is amazing, no matter what milk."
The Redditor will be happy to hear that the cereal has an exciting update for its many fans. According to PR Newswire, Fruity Pebbles has teamed up with Nike and basketball legend LeBron James for a new collaboration.
The collaboration will entice Nike fans
According to PR Newswire, the cereal's new collaboration with basketball superstar Lebron James will introduce fans to a new colorful pair of sneakers that have been "inspired by LeBron James' favorite childhood cereal." The basketball player remarked, "To have an original pair of my Nike sneakers pay tribute to my favorite cereal growing up is surreal."
The sneakers will be launched alongside the Magic Fruity Pebbles cereal, a new offering that will be in stores for a limited time. It's a gluten-free product and is supposed to change the color of your milk into a shocking purple color (for real). Leah Broeders, head of licensing for Pebbles cereal said, "We're thrilled to be partnering with Nike to launch this one-of-a-kind color-changing collab just in time for National Cereal Day." Broeders added that the collaboration was a "no brainer" for the team after finding out about James' love for the cereal.
Magic Fruit Pebbles will be available at participating stores across the country from March 7 until products last. Also, fans can look for "an on-pack promotion" on their cereal boxes to get 20% off a product at Nike.com, and enter the sweepstakes to win a pair of the "ultra-limited-edition Nike LeBron19 Low color-changing shoes." That might be a better treat than any toy you might have gotten in a cereal box as a kid!
For complete conditions and terms of this promotion, head over to Magicfruitypebbles.com.