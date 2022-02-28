Why Some Reddit Users Are Super Confused By This Sam's Club Soda Machine

Sam's Club and Costco are popular retailers that have managed to impress many shoppers across the country. That said, Redditors can't help but talk about some of the unexpected things that they've occasionally spotted while shopping: For example, some folks recently noted that a vending machine at Sam's Club has the Coca-Cola logo but not a single Coke product. This appeared to confuse several commenters on the thread.

The Redditor who found a photo of the vending machine was trying to make a different point, though. They posted the picture in the r/Costco subreddit and wrote that the food court at Sam's Club has more options than Costco. This prompted someone to write, "Yeah, this only applies if you drink soda which I don't. And who in their right mind would go to Sam's Club just because they have better drinks?" The conversation turned to Costco, and users pointed out that the wholesale store did not have Coke products in their food courts either and purportedly faced trouble with Coca-Cola in the past. A Redditor wrote, "They used to have Coke, but if I remember correctly Coke tried strong-arming Costco and they dropped them."