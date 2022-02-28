A Study Just Shed Light On Whether Raw Or Cooked Vegetables Are Healthier

Experts have debated the nutritional benefits of raw and cooked vegetables for years. According to Healthline, both preparation styles offer particular benefits. Cooking vegetables can kill harmful bacteria and germs, gives your body an easier time when it comes to digesting the produce, and might increase the amount of antioxidants found in certain vegetables. Experts believe that preparing certain products, like potatoes, tomatoes, carrots, and asparagus can lead to healthier meals.

On the other hand, other experts believe that cooking vegetables has the potential to rid the product of beneficial enzymes, some vegetables lose vitamins as a result of the cooked-off water, and vegetables like onions, garlic, cabbage, and broccoli are healthier when eaten raw (via Healthline). In order to preserve the maximum nutritional content of produce, Amy Myers MD suggests air frying or pressure cooking the ingredients. It appears that experts were split when it came to the raw vs. cooked vegetable debate, but now, a new study offers a possible answer on the subject.