The Group Of Celebrity Chefs Who 'Crashed' Guy Fieri's Tribute Dinner

This past weekend marked the 21st South Beach Wine & Food Festival, an annual event hosted by Food Network and Cooking Channel in Miami Beach, Florida that celebrates all things food, wine, and spirits. Per the SOBEWFF website, the four-day festival kicked off on Friday, February 24, and featured over 70 events hosted by more than 400 prominent figures from the culinary world. Foodies in attendance were able to sit in on seminars and masterclasses in addition to dining on meals cooked by some of the industry's biggest stars.

Arguably the biggest event of the SOBEWFF is its tribute dinner which, this year, was held in honor of the Mayor of Flavortown Guy Fieri for both his illustrious on-screen career as well as the charity work he's done behind the scenes, particularly for restaurant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic (via Bloomberg). Per The Miami New Times, the event was hosted by José Andrés and included a multi-course meal created by several celeb chefs like Alex Guarnaschelli and Michael Voltaggio, as well as a live auction held by "The Kitchen" star Jeff Mauro. Sounds like a fun time, right? Well, apparently some of our favorite chefs thought so too, as a number of them ended up "crashing" the meal. They don't seem to feel bad about it, either, as one of the crashers even took to Instagram over the weekend to own up to their intrusion.