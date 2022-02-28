Trisha Yearwood Just Launched A Dog Food Line. Here's What We Know So Far

We all want to keep our beloved dogs happy and healthy, and part of that means feeding them a nutritional diet. But there can be a lot of poor quality pet foods out there that are low in nutrients and full of highly-processed ingredients and chemicals (via Raw Bistro). Luckily, longtime dog lover, Grammy winner, and cookbook author Trisha Yearwood plans to change that. The county superstar has recently launched her own line of dog food, which is part of her Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection.

Yearwood has been an animal-lover since childhood, and after adopting two rescue pups, she was inspired to apply her love of cooking to developing nutritional, healthy food for the furry members of her family, much like Rachael Ray did years ago with the release of her dog food line, Nutrish. The new line includes a variety of flavors of dry and wet dog food, including Beef Chicken & Pork Recipe, Chicken & Vegetables Recipe, Pork & Rice Recipe, and dog treats, which are available in BBQ Beef Flavor and Chicken Apple & Bacon Flavor.

"My animals are my family, and I want my animals to eat well," she explained to People.